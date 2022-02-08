Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,718,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,312 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $72,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus raised their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

