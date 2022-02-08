Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,787,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,409 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $180,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nutanix by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,346 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,748,000. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,210,000 after acquiring an additional 601,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after acquiring an additional 593,266 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $679,976.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

