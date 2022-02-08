First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $14.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 3.1% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $14,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,788,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 288,090 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,673,000 after acquiring an additional 146,150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,161,000 after acquiring an additional 119,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,842,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $163.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $152.52 and a 52 week high of $200.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.53.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.