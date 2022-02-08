Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $111.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZBH. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.64.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $111.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.98. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

