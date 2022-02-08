Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.250-$15.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.630-$3.670 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $509.72.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $445.08. 3,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,682. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.94% of Roper Technologies worth $1,457,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.