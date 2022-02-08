iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Raised by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 13.8% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $21,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.74. 310,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,249,956. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

