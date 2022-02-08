Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Boosted by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,125. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.64 and a 200 day moving average of $223.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $195.92 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.