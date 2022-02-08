The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after acquiring an additional 498,119 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,838. The firm has a market cap of $373.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.