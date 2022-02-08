Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,066. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

