Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP cut its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Amundi acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $336,584,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 110.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,079,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,947,000 after buying an additional 3,720,906 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,319,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,925,000 after buying an additional 2,088,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after buying an additional 1,928,858 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $72.00. 21,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,574,527. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average is $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of -135.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $2,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

