DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Trading 5.1% Higher Following Earnings Beat

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $79.33 and last traded at $79.22. 17,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,804,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.37.

The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

