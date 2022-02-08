Sourcerock Group LLC Invests $21.93 Million in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 356,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,926,000. Chesapeake Energy comprises about 7.8% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sourcerock Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

CHK has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,403. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $73.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

