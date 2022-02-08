Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 310,000 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,407,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $6,510,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,629,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after buying an additional 950,828 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 937,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,167,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after buying an additional 869,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

RIGL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.52. 6,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,374. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.94 million, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIGL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

