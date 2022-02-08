Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 0.7% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 130,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,208,000 after purchasing an additional 70,619 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $517.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $574.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $626.84.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

