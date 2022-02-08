Atom Investors LP Reduces Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Atom Investors LP decreased its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 29.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,239 shares during the quarter. GoodRx accounts for 0.3% of Atom Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDRX. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth approximately $870,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GoodRx by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 64.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 36,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 64.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after buying an additional 1,997,800 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $3,565,885.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 226,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $8,896,709.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,105,986 shares of company stock valued at $40,806,628. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDRX. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

Shares of GDRX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.47. 3,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,367. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.61, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.01. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.08 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

