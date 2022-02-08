1,493 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Bought by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE opened at $146.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $154.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.75 and its 200 day moving average is $145.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.