Atom Investors LP Acquires Shares of 14,886 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $180,482,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,363,000 after purchasing an additional 392,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after purchasing an additional 352,723 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.68.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

