Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 81,000 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 124.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of XPO Logistics worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,041,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 605,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,193,000 after acquiring an additional 522,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,133,000 after purchasing an additional 504,046 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $64.70. 3,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,687. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.63 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.54.

XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

