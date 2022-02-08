Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 660,557 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 660,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after buying an additional 5,263,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,637,000 after purchasing an additional 612,570 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,377,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $407,936,000 after purchasing an additional 191,624 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,655,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,916,000 after buying an additional 438,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,982,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $17.32. 134,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,959,504. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

