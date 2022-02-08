Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $686,000 Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Life Storage comprises 0.8% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Life Storage by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,582,000 after purchasing an additional 375,151 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,871,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,534,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 119,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LSI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.93. 2,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

