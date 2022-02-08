Trias (TRY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Trias coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a total market cap of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trias has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00041393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00105449 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

