Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 4,039 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Flex by 339.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Flex by 128.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Flex stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 32,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,664. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

