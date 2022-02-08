Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.42 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will report sales of $23.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.45 million. Epizyme reported sales of $8.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 179.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $47.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.81 million to $67.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $62.55 million, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $98.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

NASDAQ:EPZM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,091. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.24. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,666,667 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,341 shares of company stock valued at $14,733 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 948,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Epizyme by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 576,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 359,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

