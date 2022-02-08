Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,494,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 682,017 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises approximately 9.7% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $124,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,342,000 after purchasing an additional 115,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,717 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,733,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

