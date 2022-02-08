Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $236,000 Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,605,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,771 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 14.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 364,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,174,000 after acquiring an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,435,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.47. 164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,037. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.39 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

