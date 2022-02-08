Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $98.59

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $98.59 and last traded at $99.34, with a volume of 31929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.92.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $607,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $111,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607 over the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

