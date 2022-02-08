Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXST traded up $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.35. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.18 and a one year high of $174.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $3,930,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 515,652 shares of company stock valued at $87,876,629. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

