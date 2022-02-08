Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $286,000 Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 70,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 51.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,872,000 after acquiring an additional 214,897 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 731,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,375,000 after acquiring an additional 65,237 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 35.4% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,741. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

