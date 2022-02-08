Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.86. 107,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,296. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

