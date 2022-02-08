AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Gap Up to $115.76

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.76, but opened at $123.25. AGCO shares last traded at $124.00, with a volume of 3,860 shares changing hands.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AGCO by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

