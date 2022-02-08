Veritable L.P. Boosts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $94.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $94.73.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

