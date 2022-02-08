Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 1,973 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 321.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $487,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,886,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,752,000 after buying an additional 492,818 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.