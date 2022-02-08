Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,353,000 after purchasing an additional 306,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,798,000 after purchasing an additional 250,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

NYSE LMT opened at $392.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.04. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.