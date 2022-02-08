Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Shares Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) by 2,774.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,809,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,503,446 shares during the quarter. Vinco Ventures accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 8.23% of Vinco Ventures worth $50,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 469,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vinco Ventures by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 318,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Shares of BBIG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 64,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,340,602. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Phillip Anthony Mcfillin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vinco Ventures Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.