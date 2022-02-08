Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 853,024 Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) by 6,164.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 866,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853,024 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atotech were worth $20,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Atotech during the second quarter worth about $2,693,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the second quarter worth about $4,127,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Atotech by 13.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the second quarter worth about $2,553,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atotech by 28.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 263,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 58,860 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atotech stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,468. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39. Atotech Limited has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.19.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atotech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

