265,956 Shares in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Purchased by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 265,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in Gaia by 6.1% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 167,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaia during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gaia during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Gaia by 14.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period. 47.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GAIA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.34. 13,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $141.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 0.66. Gaia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

