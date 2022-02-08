Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $16.08 Million Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 340,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,075,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of The Carlyle Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 52.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,882,000 after buying an additional 67,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CG stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.06. 16,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,831. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $356,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,652,882 shares of company stock valued at $95,063,085. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

