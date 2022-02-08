Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of KNSA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.63. 3,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,729. The firm has a market cap of $732.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

