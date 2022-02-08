Harber Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,377 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Harber Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,377 shares during the quarter. Vishay Precision Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Vishay Precision Group worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $176,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $729,250. 6.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VPG traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $31.95. 62 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.35 million, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.30.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

