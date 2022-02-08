First Growth Investment Manager LP Buys Shares of 9,500 Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

First Growth Investment Manager LP bought a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. Procore Technologies makes up 0.3% of First Growth Investment Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,816,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,406,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,327,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,800,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

PCOR remained flat at $$63.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,529. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.05. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

In other news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $359,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Sam Crigman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $3,639,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,510 shares of company stock valued at $14,358,963.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

