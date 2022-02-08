16,264 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,264 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,090,000 after purchasing an additional 196,246 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Quanta Services by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

NYSE:PWR traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $100.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,565. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.90 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

