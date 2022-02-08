Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $204.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.24 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

