Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on SR. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.22.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.75. 476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,534. Spire has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Spire will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 55.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Spire by 26.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spire by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,210,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

