Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TDC stock traded up $9.23 on Tuesday, reaching $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 54,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $59.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.16.

Get Teradata alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.