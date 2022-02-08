Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to Post $0.33 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newell Brands.

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 39.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWL opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

