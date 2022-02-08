Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Acquires 833 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.2% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,446,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after purchasing an additional 511,802 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,277,000 after purchasing an additional 302,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,931,000 after purchasing an additional 296,428 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

GS stock opened at $369.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.50 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.11 and a 200-day moving average of $391.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

