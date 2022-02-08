-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). GAN reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GAN.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $278.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.59. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65.

In related news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 42,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $555,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seamus M. Mcgill purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAN by 172.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in GAN by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 19,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GAN by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,098,000 after acquiring an additional 607,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GAN by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 41,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,009,000. 47.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.