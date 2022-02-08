Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.
VRNS stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.89. 16,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,265. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.
In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have weighed in on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.26.
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Varonis Systems (VRNS)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.