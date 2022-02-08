Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $24.36

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for approximately $24.36 or 0.00056283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $454.03 million and $22.30 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00049241 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.60 or 0.07044097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,468.64 or 1.00438796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00052092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00054118 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006352 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

