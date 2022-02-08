ColossusXT (COLX) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 75.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $1.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006614 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000135 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001055 BTC.

About ColossusXT

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,495,612,791 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

